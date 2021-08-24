New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,466 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 377,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,466 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $42,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,876,000 after acquiring an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 30.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

RGA opened at $117.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

