NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $289.05

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $289.05 and last traded at $288.48, with a volume of 10927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. cut their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 58,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in NICE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NICE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

