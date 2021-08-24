Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stock Holdings Raised by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 2.54. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

