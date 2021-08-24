Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.64

Shares of Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Nippon Paint alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.