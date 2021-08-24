NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NNGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NN Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

NN Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. 22,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,369. The company has a quick ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

