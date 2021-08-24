Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at CIBC

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NSRXF. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRXF opened at $6.49 on Monday. Nomad Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.06.

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

