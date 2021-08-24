Numeraire Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for $42.90 or 0.00088145 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $437.47 million and $38.65 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00049682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.75 or 0.00794706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00098833 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,627 coins and its circulating supply is 10,198,185 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

