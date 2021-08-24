Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.69 and last traded at $30.76. 4,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 349,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -12.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $223,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $750,729. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $15,155,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $6,687,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $9,475,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $925,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

