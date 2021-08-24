NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $407.88 Million

Analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will post $407.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.02 million and the highest is $421.73 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $362.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

NS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 189,311 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,162,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 427,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,628,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after buying an additional 134,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 285,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

