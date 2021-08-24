Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 241.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 660.2% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,088 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 368.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 320.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

