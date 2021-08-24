NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.09 million.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $101.31. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,930. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.72.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVEE. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NV5 Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.75.

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $183,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $225,225.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NV5 Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of NV5 Global worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.