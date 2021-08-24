Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ECL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.47. 7,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,192. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.