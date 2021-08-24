Nwam LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after buying an additional 312,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,167,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 93,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,812,000 after acquiring an additional 87,527 shares during the last quarter.

SDY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $124.27. 26,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.08. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

