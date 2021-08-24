Nwam LLC Purchases 13,043 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,372,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.87. 169,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,941. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

