Nwam LLC Sells 2,761 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,362,000 after acquiring an additional 511,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $10,710,450. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.78. 183,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,009,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.57 billion, a PE ratio of 81.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

