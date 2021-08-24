Nwam LLC Sells 831 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after buying an additional 7,287,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after buying an additional 1,753,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after buying an additional 3,517,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after buying an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.32. The stock had a trading volume of 37,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,431. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

