OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $24.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,839 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,619 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after acquiring an additional 537,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 120,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,963. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.