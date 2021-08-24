OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

OCFC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 120,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,520,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,074,000 after buying an additional 609,245 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,101,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after purchasing an additional 537,982 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 505,074 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

