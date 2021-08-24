Oikos (OKS) Trading Up 27.6% This Week

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Oikos has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $22,610.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00124871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00154957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,316.78 or 1.00207020 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $476.56 or 0.00988372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.01 or 0.06547503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 185,941,220 coins and its circulating supply is 176,266,657 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

