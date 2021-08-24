Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC cut its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 24,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 237,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.23.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,149. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.