Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Director James T. Judson Sells 4,984 Shares of Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $153.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.07. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $160.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $119,344,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Omnicell by 108.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,332,000 after acquiring an additional 530,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 1,362.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after acquiring an additional 422,947 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 735.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 419,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,492,000 after acquiring an additional 369,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after acquiring an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

