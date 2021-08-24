ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.23 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68. ON24 has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONTF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.29.

In related news, Director Barry Zwarenstein purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $511,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $869,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,251.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

