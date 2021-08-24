ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1,535.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after buying an additional 426,212 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 518,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

