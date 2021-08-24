Ontology Gas 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.25 Billion (ONG)

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded up 61.8% against the dollar. One Ontology Gas coin can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00002888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $398.65 million and $1.25 billion worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology Gas alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00055182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00050197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.86 or 0.00801319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00100147 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,872,300 coins. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.