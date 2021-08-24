Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $165,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OTRK opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $212.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTRK. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.