Opacity Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and $200,145.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opacity has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00054270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00049776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.74 or 0.00795143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00099614 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

