Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.6% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 16.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,554.00.

AZO stock opened at $1,622.98 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,666.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,564.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

