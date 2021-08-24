Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after acquiring an additional 755,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after acquiring an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after acquiring an additional 568,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after acquiring an additional 467,205 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

FRC opened at $195.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $204.68. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

