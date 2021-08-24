Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,229 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. raised their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

