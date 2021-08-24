Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 266 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. United Bank grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 21,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,382 shares of company stock worth $12,945,124. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $118.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.20. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

