Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in DraftKings by 25.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 7.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 14.0% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.96. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,491,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,582,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,428,364 shares of company stock valued at $224,513,662 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

