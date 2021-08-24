Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,634,000 after acquiring an additional 137,076 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,009,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,437,000 after acquiring an additional 127,733 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,751,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

