Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $168.84 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $169.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.