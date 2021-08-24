Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.78.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $150.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $153.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.