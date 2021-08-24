Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $272,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $1,022,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,802,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,039,000 after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.81. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

