Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Option Care Health posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 90.04 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

