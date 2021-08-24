OptionRoom (ROOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $956,411.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $956,411.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00053605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00126507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00155672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,287.39 or 0.99921693 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.66 or 0.00992571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.44 or 0.06612374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

