OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research report issued on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $98.33 on Monday. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $73.45 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,521,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

