Oslo Asset Management AS Sells 18,500 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Oslo Asset Management AS lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oslo Asset Management AS’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,745 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

NYSE:PXD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.13. 50,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

