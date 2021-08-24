Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $0.94. Ovintiv posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ovintiv.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.98.

OVV stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 50,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,013. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.80. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,584,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 51.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.