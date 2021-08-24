Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys 142 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $6.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.40. 10,248,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,773,791. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.81. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. raised their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

