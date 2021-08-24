Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,796,000 after buying an additional 1,567,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after buying an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 854,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,186,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

