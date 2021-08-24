Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,461,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,915,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,542,529. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

