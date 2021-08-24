Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for 0.6% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNR. United Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 114,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 842.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 59,377 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,628,000.

Shares of GNR stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.09. 748,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,963. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

