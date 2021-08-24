Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 2.4% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $17,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.13. 817,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,062. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $105.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.13.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

