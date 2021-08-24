Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,437,000 after buying an additional 1,893,207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,372 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,431,000 after purchasing an additional 952,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,221.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 958,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,370,000 after purchasing an additional 886,037 shares during the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.03. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

