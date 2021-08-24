Palladium Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

SCHG opened at $154.20 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $154.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

