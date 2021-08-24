Palladium Partners LLC Sells 558 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after buying an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,114,000 after purchasing an additional 659,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1,484.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,132,000 after acquiring an additional 607,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $134.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.42. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

