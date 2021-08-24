Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $470.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $450.00 to $470.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PANW. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.43.

NYSE:PANW opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.01. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $406.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after acquiring an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

