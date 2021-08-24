Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $535.00 Price Target at Barclays

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.60% from the stock’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.50.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.01. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $406.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after acquiring an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.